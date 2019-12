What's next in search for mass graves

MAGNITUDE OF WHAT WASREVEALED BY THE SCIENTISTSLAST NIGHT, THERE'S JUST NOWORDS FOR IT." FINDINGSREVEALED TO THE PUBLIC FORTHE FIRST TIME..SCANS SHOWING INDICATIONS OFPOSSIBLE MASS GRAVES AT TWOSEPERATE LOCATIONS --OAKLAWN CEMETERY..

AND ASPOT NEAR 2-44 AND THEARKANSAS RIVER..

RESEARCHERSCALL "THE CANES".PHIL ARMSTRONG / DIRECTOR,TULSA RACE MASSACRECENTENNIAL COMMISSION:"ENOUGH INFORMATION HAS BEENPROVIDED TO VERYFY WE SHOULDGO BACK AND EXPLORE MORE."PHIL ARMSTRONG..

AND THETEAM INVESTIGATING POSSIBLEMASS GRAVES..

PIECINGTOGETHER WHAT LIES BENEATHTHE SURFACE..

WHILE TREATINGTHE SCENES WITH THE RESPECTTHEY DESERVE.PHIL ARMSTRONG / DIRECTOR,TULSA RACE MASSACRECENTENNIAL COMMISSION: "IT'SUNSOLVED MURDERS.

THEY'REUNSOLVED CRIMES."CHRIS DIMARIA / FACEBOOK -CHRIS DIMARIA KJRH: "THISIS WHAT THE TEAM IS LOOKINGAT NOW - PLACES LIKE THECANES..

WHERE THEY'VE FOUNDTWO POSSIBLE COMMON BURIALS.BUT FIGURING OUT HOW TOPROPERLY EXPLORE ANOMALIESLIKE THESE IS THE STEP THEYNOW NEED TO TAKE."PHIL ARMSTRONG / DIRECTOR,TULSA RACE MASSACRECENTENNIAL COMMISSION: "FORANYONE THAT WAS THINKINGTHIS WOULD GO QUICKLY, ANDWE'LL FIND THEM, AND I'VEHEARD PEOPLE ASK IF WE'REGOING TO DIG UP THE BODIES,THEY'RE NOT EVEN AT THATDECISION MAKING PROCESSYET." ARMSTRONG SAYS THENEXT STEP IS TO FURTHERINVESTIGATE THE ANOMALIESREVEALED MONDAYNIGHT.

THOSE DETAILS AREBEING WORKED OUT NOW..

ANDARMSTRONG SAYS..

IT'LL TAKETIME.PHIL ARMSTRONG / DIRECTOR,TULSA RACE MASSACRECENTENNIAL COMMISSION:"WE'VE COME A LONG WAY TOGET TO THIS POINT, AND WHATI'VE HEARD FROM MANY IS,LET'S DO IT THE RIGHT WAY."HE SAYS ITS A PROCESS THATSIMPLY CAN'T BE RUSHED.BUT..

PATIENCE COULD PAY OFFWITH ANSWERS DOWN THE ROAD.PHIL ARMSTRONG / DIRECTOR,TULSA RACE MASSACRECENTENNIAL COMMISSION: "IT'SALMOST LIKE FINALLY,AFFIRMATION, THAT WE'REGETTING SOMEWHERE TO FINDINGTHE TRUTH." CHRIS DIMARIA, 2WORKS FOR YOU.THERE'S A FOURTH AREA THATRESEARCHERS HAVEN'T BEENABLE TO SCAN YET --- ROLLINGOAKS MEMORIAL GARDENS.

IT'SPRIVATE PROPERTY, SO THEY'REWORKING ON GETTINGPERMISSION.THE PUBLIC OVERSIGHTCOMMITTEE WILL MEET AGAINFEBRUARY THIRD TO DISCUSSNEXT STEPS IN THE OVERALLINVESTIGATION.RIGHT NOW THERE IS AN EFFORT