Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Smoke was coming from my washing machine

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Smoke was coming from my washing machine

Smoke was coming from my washing machine

Steve Smithson from Essex was forced to call an engineer when his Hotpoint washing machine began to smell of burning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dommsy

Dominic Walsh @WhirlpoolUK I called yesterday before hearing this news to say smoke was coming out of our washing machine. The la… https://t.co/RPghUKbly3 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.