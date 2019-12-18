Tishomingo Drugs

A report of stolen checks leads officers in tishomingo county to a cache of meth.

Tishomingo county deputies and belmont police went to a home in iuka to follow up on a lead of several people who were believed to have stolen checks from a business in the belmont area, and then passed those checks at area businesses.

Officers got word that one of the suspects - j.c.

"sonny" johnson - was on his way to the home.

They attempted to stop johnson, but he led them on a chase, throwing items from the vehicle as he went.

Highway patrolmen used stop sticks to stop johnson.

He tried to run but was captured by tishomingo deputies.

Investigators reportedly found paraphernalia and a large amount of alleged methamphetamin e in the vehicle and along the route.

Johnson is charged with felony possession of meth - felony tampering with evidence - and felony fleeing.

He is on probation for drug convictions and under indictment on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnson's bond was set at 10 thousand dollars..

