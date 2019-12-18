911 FUND VICTIMS

New york mayor bill de blasio presents the city's highest civic honor to those leading the fight for the permanent funding of the nine eleven victim compensation fund.

The ceremony titled "never forgotten" took place in manhattan's beacon theater.

The honorees included distinguished representativ es from the nine eleven survivor and firs?

Responder advocate community.

Deblasio says: "this community made a huge difference.

It took longer than anyone would have liked, it took longer than it should have.

But this community won in the end.

We're here to honor today those who sustained this fight.

Those who believed that we could not give up.

And it begins with honoring the men and women who did the work.

The first responders who rushed in that day no matter what the odds."

Federal lawmakers renewed the fund in july that will secure medical care and compensation to nine eleven survivors and first responders through 2?92.