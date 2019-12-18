Global  

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers
How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

The case.

New technology can be fun and exciting..

But for some families..its been frightening.

You may've seen the videos surfacing recently of security cameras being hacked..

One shows a hacker watching a family..and talking to them..

Another shows hackers terrorizing children with creepy music... each instance causing families to feel uneasy.

"you're still getting violated.

We're sitting here watching tv, hanging out as a family and someone's using it like a reality tv show or something" in tonight's safety alert..

News 10s sarah lehman spoke with indiana state police.

She's live in our newsroom with more on how you can keep your family safe this holiday season.

It's a scary reality for a lot of families across the country.

You buy something to try and keep your family safe -- but instead you get violated.

So -- how can you keep your family safe?

It seems like everyday there's a new form of technology.

Na} "alexa?"

Most of the time they make our life easier... faster... or safer.

"technology can be your friend but it can also be used as a device that bad people unfortunately are technology savy as well and they learn how to hack into that information."

Stu} "recently -- we've heard a lot about in home security cameras.

They look something like this and they're supposed to keep you and your family safe.

But a lot of them have been hacked."

Nats of hackin} indiana state police sargent matt ames says devices like the in home cameras or doorbell cameras can be useful.

Even in solving cases -- he says i-s-p has used this kind of technology to solve things like car thefts.

But there is one big thing you can do to make sure something like this.... na} doesn't happen to you.

"people need to be vigilant the entire time.

You want to be checking your system on a regualr basis make sure that it's providing the property security for you and your family that you purchased it for and just make sure that its taking care of you the way it was intended to."

Many people might be getting things like this as gifts.

Many people might be getting things like this as gifts.

So what are some more ways they can keep themselves safe.

So what are some more ways they can keep themselves safe.

So like ames said always be aware.

You should be changing your passwords to the actual device every few months.

It doesn't hurt to change the password to your wifi either.

Because people can get through using that route.

He does say if this happens to you to unplug your devices immediately and call the manufaturer to alert them about what has




