'Twitter's Full' Message Targets Distracted Drivers During Holiday Season

'Twitter's Full' Message Targets Distracted Drivers During Holiday Season

'Twitter's Full' Message Targets Distracted Drivers During Holiday Season

Drivers in Tennessee are being reminded to not text and drive with a hilarious overhead electronic sign message.

Katie Johnston reports.
