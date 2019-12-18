Woman Describes The Moment A Tornado Touched Down

Look live: this is where brenda vandiver lives on woodmont drive.

She had a ton of trees and debris down in her yard but some how her house wasn't hit.

Vandiver-i had a stroke the first of june, got a new knee in october, and i was in the bed when the tornado hit.

With her coffee in hand- brenda vandiver told me what happened as the tornado barreled through colbert heights.

Vandiver- the house started shaking and debris was hitting it.

It did not sound like a train.

It sounded just like a tornado with debris flying.

But the senior citizen opted to stay in her house.

Vandiver- i covered my head up.

It was too late to do anything else.

This house has got good bones.

Vandiver said her uncle built this house and it's been in the family for decades?.

With devastation around her vandiver is looking at the positives, instead of the negatives.

Vandiver- why not.

Laughs gotta do what you gotta do.

On a serious note, vandiver knows what tornadoes can do.

She remembers the dozens of people killed by tornadoes in phil campbell in 2011.

So she's thankful everyone in colbert heights survived.

Vandiver- i saw phil campbell.

I worked at boys home at that time and i took the boys up there and i have never seen such devastation in my life.

vandiver said she can't stay at her home tonight because she doesn't have any power and it's getting cold.

Once power is back on she will be back.

Once power is back on she will be back.

Sheffiled utilities says it has between 12 and 15 houses left to restore power to -- and hopes to