Group Of Grinches Caught On Camera Beheading Snowman Sculpture In Stroudsburg

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
A group of grinches were caught on camera beheading a snowman sculpture in Stroudsburg, Monroe County over the weekend.

CNN affiliate WNEP-TV reports that three other snowmen sculptures were also vandalized.

Katie Johnston reports.
