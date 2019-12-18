Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Kids aren't the only ones showing santa that they've been good girls and boys... these four legged family members got to play with santa today!

Its at the honey creek mall in terre haute..

Several families came out to continue their family traditions.

"i think its awesome to include the pets they are a part of the family."

Tonight was the last night to take your furry friends to the mall.

But you can still take your kids until christmas eve.

