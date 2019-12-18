Global  

VATICAN SECRET

Francis is taking*new step* to open up the roman catholic church's handling of alleged sexual abuse by priests.

The vatican has announced that clergy abuse cases will*no longe* be handled as a s?called "pontifical secret."

Officials say that will allow bishops to cooperate more openly with police and alleged victims. seth doane is in rome.

This a very big deal.

In fact, officials here at the vatican are calling it historic, and one of the most significant results to come from that sex abuse summit held at the vatican last year.

You can think of the "pontifical secret" really as "confidentiall y" the "confidentiali ty" that surrounded these vatican investigations into clerical sex abuse.

The vatican had argued that this was necessary to protect the privacy of the victim, but sex abuse victims have said that it contributed to the lack of transparency in these cases,and prevented civil law enforcement from carrying out the investigation.

Pope benedict instituted the pontifical secret in sex abuse cases in 2001 as the controversy exploded.pop e francis also raised the age for what is considered child pornography from 14 to 18.he also accepted the resignation of an archbishop, the holy see's ambassador to france, who was accused of sexual molestation.

All of this being announced today, which is pope francis' 83rd birthday.seth doane, cbs news, rome.

44news reached out to dioceses across the tr?state about their thoughts on the vatican's announcemen t.

At this time?

Neither the diocese of evansville or owensboro have not commeneted on the change announced by pope francis.




