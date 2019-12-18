Pedro Pascal “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Blue Carpet

Ryede RT @sithmando: after #TheRiseOfSkywalker, pedro pascal is now the central lead of the entire star wars universe for the foreseeable future… 14 minutes ago

Trent Collins @BMasonJ14 @jerm465 Pedro Pascal is a fantastic actor, he has been in several great productions including GOT, also… https://t.co/cwznAEBUdy 21 minutes ago

niamh RT @f8rcedyads: pedro pascal and adam driver are the best actors in star wars franchise. change my mind. you can't. #TheMandolorian #StarWa… 45 minutes ago

matt The Mandalorian S1: Honestly my favourite TV show of the year and not just cause it’s Star Wars. Pedro Pascal is br… https://t.co/Z4YAv75acf 2 hours ago

jordynclara RT @poesmad: rt to start a gc !! join if u stan/don't mind any: • star wars • 88rising • twice • loona • superm • harry styles • other sin… 2 hours ago

⎊ matteo 🏳️‍🌈 saw TROS x2 🤡🥵 RT @ChicagorraVlogs: i stan: - Marvel - DC - Chelsea - Netflix - Star Wars - Pedro Pascal - Oscar Isaac - Joaquin Phoenix - Old white me… 2 hours ago

ᴄʟᴀɴ ᴏғ ᴛᴡᴏ RT @airyapricity: pedro pascal and baby yoda talking to each other knowing they single handedly saved the star wars franchise https://t.co/… 3 hours ago