Affordable Care Act enrollment period extended until December 18 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:11s - Published Affordable Care Act enrollment period extended until December 18 The open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act has been extended until December 18 for those who couldn't sign up on Sunday, the original deadline, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Sunday If you're looking for new or to renew your insurance, time is running out for you to get healthcare coverage through the marketplace. The 2020 open enrollment deadline is Sunday. Credit: WKBTPublished 2 days ago Obamacare Insurance Deadline Extended The U.S. government has extended the deadline to sign up for insurance plans. The announcement came on Monday, according to Reuters.com. The deadline for signing-up for 2020 insurance plans under the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 2 days ago