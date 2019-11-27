Midlothian Texas Man Who Tried To Get Abortion For 12-Year-Old He Abused, Gets 50 Years 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:48s - Published Midlothian Texas Man Who Tried To Get Abortion For 12-Year-Old He Abused, Gets 50 Years A Midlothian, Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole, after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Texas Man Cleared After Serving 3 Years For Day Care Assault A Texas judge has exonerated a former high school football player who served three years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a young boy at a daycare when he was 18-years-old. Katie.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:35Published on November 27, 2019