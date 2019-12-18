Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Judge: Government Entitled To Proceeds From Snowden's Book

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Judge: Government Entitled To Proceeds From Snowden's BookA judge ruled against Edward Snowden in a case concerning his memoir.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lakeinla

LetsBeHonest RT @HuffPost: A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government is entitled to the proceeds from Edward Snowden's book, Permanent Record.… 54 seconds ago

GayleNewshound

Gayle Roberts RT @axios: A federal judge has ruled that the government is entitled to any proceeds from Edward Snowden’s speeches and book. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

D_Anon63

D_Anon63⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AgentApplebutt2: Judge Rules Government Entitled To Snowden Book, Speech Proceeds https://t.co/1xvdR66dS1 11 minutes ago

NickyMal1

Nicky Mal A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government is entitled to the proceeds from Edward Snowden's book, Permanen… https://t.co/TpVpnMpaqA 14 minutes ago

HuffPost

HuffPost A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government is entitled to the proceeds from Edward Snowden's book, Permanen… https://t.co/vDVenQ3rNI 16 minutes ago

willbarrett_1

William B. Judge Rules Government Entitled To Snowden Book, Speech Proceeds https://t.co/JhcIxFudlo 19 minutes ago

DrMichaelJoseph

Dr. Michael Joseph Judge Rules Government Entitled T... https://t.co/DZiZDsdqNU 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.