Refugio held a pep rally before the state championship game

Newscenter 25s tania tchalikian has more.

Refugio held their pep rally on monday evening to get their boys pumped up for the big game coming this week.

The refugio bobcats have gone to the state championship 4 times in the past five years.

The last time the bobcats won the 2a division 1 championship was in 2016.

This year they'll be facing the post antelopes, who will make their first appearance in the championship game in school history.

The seniors for the bobcats already know what to expect on the big stage.

This will be their last time playing together, but also to try and get another title for their school.

"i have very high expectations, especially for my seniors because i know that they are gonna play with their heart and the'yre goign to give all that they have."

Many family members and friends came out to show their support before the boys take off to arlington wednesday morning , "very excited about my grandson doing a fantastic job with his team and the community."

There were also little ones who are dreaming of the day that they too get to play on the big stage.

"do you wanna be a bobcat when you grow up?

Yes ma'am and what position do you wanna play?

Quarterback."

Refugio and post are both undefeated going into the championship game.

The refugio bobcats will be taking on the post antelopes on wednesday december 18 at 7pm at the at&t stadium in arlington.

In refugio im tania tchalikian for your hometwon news.

Let's head over to meteorologist trey meynig for a check of the weather.