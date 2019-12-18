Protesters air end-of-year grievances outside City Hall 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published Protesters air end-of-year grievances outside City Hall About 40 demonstrators aired grievances Tuesday at the last San Diego City Council meeting of 2019, although not explicitly in the spirit of Festivus. 0

