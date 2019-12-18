RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Believe it or not á the halfway point of the college wrestling season is already here for teams including rácátá c and niacc.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á paid a visit to the nationally ranked rctc grapplers ./// guys á when i talked to the team before the season started á coach rager told me the goal each year is to win the national tournament á and to win the national tournament á you have to have guys there.

Today he told me á the team is exceeding his expectations at the halfway point.xxx definitely performing to expectations and actually exceeding for quite a few of them.

The rácátác wrestling team is off to a great start this season.

The yellowjackets rank 18th in the nation á with four wrestlers ranked individually.

Among them is seth brossard á a freshman from kenyoná wanamingo where he was a two time state medalist á and a class a state champ.

He carries a 15 and six record á ranking eighth in the nation.

Hard work pays off and we're having fun.

Every body's working hard and getting better, i mean we've had our improvements.

Everybody 's got stuff to work on but we're just moving forward.

Alex lloyd a grappler who did a brief stint in division one has joined the yellowjackets with an impressive resume.

He's been named a usa/wrestling alláamerican 14 times á and ranks sixth in the nation after notching wins over ranked opponents at various levels.

157 is always like a tough bracket there's a lot of studs in there all the time and i've just been wrestling really good.

I don't really care who it is, what they're ranked, or anything.

Just going out there, wrestling how i wrestle.

I'm confident and prevail.

He's a guy that definitely could be the next national champion for rctc.

Brossard says the team's success in the early going is a result of hard work on the mat day in and day out.

I mean we're in here most days.

We kind of have a little break now since we don't wrestle until midájanuary but i mean we work hard every week, make the right weight cut, and wrestle hard on the weekend.

If the yellowjackets maintain their dedication á they're in line to once again make history.

They pride themselves in that continued excellence.

We've won the last seven mcac conference championships so we're the yellowjackets will head to the náwácáa national duals in louisville on january 10th./// in high