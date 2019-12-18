SEWER RATE

Global  

Video Credit: KOAM
This new plan will have five percent increases over the next five years to the sewer rates in the city and for those outside the city using sewer services.
Koam's chris warner was at tonight's meeting and joins us live in our newsroom with more.

Chris: jordan, this new plan will have five percent increases over the next five years to the sewer rates in the city and for those outside the city using sewer services.

The first increase will take affect on april first of next year.

Following that, the rates will increase at five percent on the first of january from 20-21 through 20-24.

To put some numbers to that - the average customer will see an increase of about two dollars a month over the next five years.

Officials say the increase will help fund needed improvements.

"we're looking at a lot of improvements of the older facilities, both at the plant and at the collection system, and addressing, trying to be a good steward of environmental issues and addressing inflow and infiltration in the older infrastructure."

Chris: there was one council member who did vote against the increase, and the mayor of loma linda, which uses the city sewer, did voice concerns at a previous meeting about the increases, citing the number of older citizens on fixed incomes in the loma linda area.

Again, the first increase will take affect april first of next year.

Jordan: koam's chris warner in our newsroom tonight, chris thanks.




