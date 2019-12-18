Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Several Homes Damaged By Storms

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Several Homes Damaged By Storms

Several Homes Damaged By Storms

Alexis Scott was on Batts Road where homeowners are starting the cleanup process from straight line wind damage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Several Homes Damaged By Storms

We continue our team coverage in limestone county where homeowners are now starting the clean-up process from straight line wind damage.

The storm damaged a few homes on batts road off ripley road near wheeler lake in athens.

That's where waay-31s alexis scott is live on that road after speaking with homeowners and crew members.

Make sure you're informed when severe weather is




You Might Like


Tweets about this

brett17016b

Brett Himmelreich RT @ABC: Strong storms and apparent tornado destroyed trees, damaged homes and downed power lines in Louisiana, as tornado warnings were is… 1 day ago

rocketcitynow

RocketCityNow Several homes were damaged in Madison off of Mt. Zion Road as a result of the storms that passed through tonight. https://t.co/3xYe9c5ruH 1 day ago

KellyWZDX

Kelly Kennedy Several homes were damaged in Madison off of Mt. Zion Road as a result of the storms that passed through tonight. https://t.co/1B8Fb0jm4O 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.