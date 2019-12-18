Global  

Keller @ Large: A Political Distraction Amid The Impeachment Process

Chuck Schumer's request to hear from witnesses might seem unremarkable, but to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, it's an outrage.

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
