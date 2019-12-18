Raiders fight back from halftime deficit, win 77-63 over Simpson

Global  

Down by seven points at the half, the shots finally started to fall for Southern Oregon as they earned their seventh win of the season and their 16th in a row against Simpson University.
Ashland.

They played host to simpson university in a non-conference show down.

The raiders had eyes on their second straight win against the visiting red hawks.

(topic key) s-o-u players were saying before the game how ready they were to get to play a game on their home court.

===== to get their first points of the game, s-o-u starts on defense and wait for a shot from simpson to clank off the rim.

Aaron borich, the point guard from australia hits tate hoffman on the run and the raiders go up two nothing.

===== from there, it was a lot of red hawks and not a lot of raiders on the scoreboard.

Simpson jumped out to a 14 to five lead early in the first half and the raiders struggled to score.

Meanwhile the red hawks nathan presnell couldn't miss.

He put up ten points in the first half for simpson.

===== former crater stand out kiefer edwards had a bucket off the bench in the first half to help keep the game close.

He also had an assist and a block.

===== former south medford all- conference player josh washington delivered on his promise to fans with this big man slam.

The raiders however, struggled in the first half to get most of their buckets to fall and finished the half shooting under 26 percent from the floor.

===== but the energy from the crowd in the second half helped bring the raiders right back.

In the second half, it was all about hoffman and allen attorneys at ball.

Both of them were finding ways to score or get people open for the raiders.

===== rocky the raider loved it as tez allen drives the lane and puts a floater over the head of his defender to give the raiders their first lead of the night since the opening bucket.

===== allen was a menace on defense too, with this steal and a fast break where he eventually found tate hoffman for the bucket on one of tez's team-high five assists tonight.

(hard final) hoffman and tate accounted for over 43 of the raiders 77 points in their win over simpson.

Second win a row for the raiders men's team.




