Tuesday Morning Sprint

It's 6:5 .... time for the morning sprint -- with a number of breaking news stories to update you on.

That includes a fire in arena -- just off highway 14, where crews are asking folks to stay away from the neigborhood.

We have a crew headed that way right now -- and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

An update to another breaking story this morning -- madison police are investigating a pair of home burglaries that happened at the same time.

Officers say a homeowner on comanche way, near the cherokee marsh, saw one of the burglars ... and chased him back to a black s-u-v.

At the same time ... another burglar was stealing a neighbor's car.

Police say that neighbor's car was left unlocked ... and the burglars gained access to that home using the garage door opener.

Programs for students with special needs in madison will have a new home.

The school board is moving forward with the four-and-a- half million dollar purchase of a new building to house the programs. opponents who talked at last night's meeting -- say it could lead to segregation in the district.

They said they don't want to see the district do this to another generation.

A large weather system is being blamed for multiple deaths across the country this morning.

That includes a series of tornadoes that killed at least three people.

The northern section of the storm killed 11 people in the midwest due to treacherous travel in snow and ice.

Today: mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny; seasonably cold.

High: 29 wind: w 5-12 mph tonight: mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of flurries, then becoming partly cloudy and colder.

Low: 5; wind chills: 0 to -10 by morning wind: nw 8-15 mph boeing won't be making any more of its 7-37 max jets after the new year... as the company waits for the plane to be cleared to fly.

7-37s were grounded worldwide back in march... after two fatal crashes.

Gettinghe plane back in the air has been taxing for boeing, damaging the company's reputation and finances.

The house rules committee is meeting today... to set the guidelines for tomorrow's impeachment votes.

So far -- only two democrats are openly against impeachment.

Meanwhile -- the white house is pushing back against a call for witnesses in the future senate trial.

The open enrollment period for medicare and medicaid services is being extended.

After weeks of low numbers and technological issues during the final hours of open enrollment on sunday -- the deadline will now be tomorrow, december 18th at 2 a-m.

Foxconn says there might not be enough manufacturing workers here for their plant.

The company says they haven't been able to recruit the employees needed around the state.

This comes about a week after the release of another letter to foxconn from the evers administration -- saying if the company doesnt re-negotiate its 20-17 deal with the state, foxconn won't be eligible for state incentives.

Younger relatives won't be able to visit their loved ones at the children's hospital of wisconsin in milwaukee and the fox valley.

The hospital is temporarily banning kids under the age of 12 -- to visit.

The goal is to help prevent the spread of the flu and other viral illnesses.

The annual temporary visitor restriction will go into place tomorrow.

We're learning more about the man accused of killing someone in a shooting near downtown madison over the weekend.

20-year-old marcus hamilton is the son of a man who was killed in a shooting more than ten years ago.

Madison police say hamilton was present at the time his father was killed.

He's now being accused of killing 18-year- old gunnar holum of dodgeville.

Some people in sun prairie say they're getting ready to move ... after paying upwards of one thousand dollars more in taxes this year.

A majority of the cost comes from the new high school they're building.

The district said 57 percent of voters... voted in favor of the 164-million- dollar referendum... and they have to pay for it through tax dollars.

So on small business saturday that was a few weeks ago shopping local was up.

Nationwide 19 billion dollars were spent that's a billion more than the previous year and the local economy felt that.

But local shops are hong you extend local shopping beyond that one day and take the oppurtunity to buy your last minute gifts through local businesses.

Better costumer service, no cost to shipping.

Beyond madison there are many local shopping hubs in places like baroo and new glarus.

All eastbound lanes of the beltline are back open this morning after an overnight crash.

It happened just after 11:30 near the interstate and the ho-chunk casino.

It's still unclear how many cars were involved... or if there were any injuries.

6:5 now... let's turn it over to josh timm with a look at your rst-alert traffic.

There is a disabled vehicle on the westbound beltline just after todd dr. and the right shoulder is blocked and may cause some delays in that area.

Inbound side of john nolen picking up near the rimrock and olin ave intersections making your way into downtown.

And other main routes heading into madison moving along with no crashes or delays.

High: 29 wind: w 5-12 mph tonight: mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of flurries, then becoming partly cloudy and colder.

Low: 5; wind chills: 0 to -10 by morning wind: nw 8-15