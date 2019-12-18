Simpsons 30th man on the street

Big fan of both bing crosby frank sinatra.

No player randomly at some point during ship now on that i just want to know has kept that jesse.

You got to take that up with the control room alright corporate i'm calling it.

>> alright, america's favorite yellow family celebrates 30 years on tv today on december 17th 1989 brooks the late sam simon and matt granting put their brains together to create a cultural movement in comedy.

Whose influence is still felt today america was introduced to the simpsons when homer marge lisa part and maggie were given their own tv show.

What initially started as an animated short for the tracy ullman show eventually became a cultural icon.

Still airing today with 31 seasons and 672 episodes it is safe to say the simpsons legacy.

The set in stone with tons of writers on the show when tons of people coming from this immaculate television program so in honor of the simpsons 30th anniversary.

We stopped by meadow brook mall in pittsburgh to see if people could guess how long the le family been on the air get out a few prizes along the way.

>> the simpsons anniversary tell me.

How many years has the simpsons benign.

This simpson.

>> tournament.

25 years.

Final answer finally answered.

Happy anniversary thank you.

>> you want to fannie pack.

How do you feel.

You've won a fannie pack how