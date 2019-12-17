Your morning news now - 12/17/19

Your morning news now... the house rules committee meets today to set parameters for tomorrow's impeachment debate ... and eventual floor vote.

House democrats are bringing two articles of impeachment against president trump ... alleging abuse of power and obstruction of congress... stemming from his conduct with ukraine.

If the articles pass ... president trump will become the nation's third impeached president.

He insists he has done nothing wrong.

Video released overnight shows the extent of damage caused by severe weather including tornadoes in the deep south on monday.

This video is from louisiana ... where one death is confirmed.

The deaths of two people in alabama are also being blamed on yesterday's storms. ((ad lib weather)) "thank you.

And it truly is a great day to be in onalaska.

Thank you."

With that message ... joe chilsen is officially retired from his position as onalaska mayor.'

He made the announcement yesterday ... citing medical reasons for his immediate retirement.

For now ... the plan is to have an acting mayor' until the election in the spring.

A temporary ban on young visitors starts tomorrow at children's hospital in milwaukee.

In an effort to prevent the spread of flu and other viruses ... kids under the age of twelve will not be allowed to visit patients in inpatient care areas'.

The hospital enforced a similar ban last year during flu season.

People who need to get health insurance through the online marketplace are getting more time.

Originally ... the latest open enrollment' period for health care dot gov' ended sunday.

But because a lot of people ran into glitches over the weekend ... the trump administration is pushing the deadline to tomorrow.

There were humans and droids in l-a last night for the world premiere of "star wars: the rise of skywalker."

The film opens in theaters friday.

It's the conclusion of the skywalker saga... which started with the first star wars' film back in 19-77.

If you're not into storylines from galaxies far, far away ... a new trailer just dropped for the sequel to "top gun!"

Tom cruise is back as maverick' ... who finds himself training graduates for a specialized mission.

30- years after the original film ... "top gun: maverick" hits theaters in june.

Today will be mainly cloudy and seasonably chilly once again with highs in the 20s.

Slight chance of light snow or flurries this afternoon, especially east of the miss.

River.

Clearing and much colder tonight.

Lows in the single digits above and below zero, but around -10f north.

Wind chills will drop into the - 10f to -25f range, with the coldest readings north.

Increasing clouds wednesday and colder.

Highs only in the teens.

