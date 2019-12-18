Protecting your furry friends from the frigid temperatures

Tornado.

We're seeing some real snowfall for the season... and that means many of us are bringing out the winter coats and gloves.

But we're not the only ones experiencing the cold.

Imagine being a pet and having to stay out here all night long.

Those who i spoke with at the humane society say it's dangerous to keep your furry friend outside in these frigid temperatures.

Pet experts say... if it's too cold outside for you--it's too cold for your pet.

They too can feel the harsh tempertatures first-hand.

They should only be outside to do their "business"... anything more could be harmful.

In fact at just 45-degrees an animal can start to feel uncomfortable!

Once tempertatures drop to 20-degrees..

Your pet could develop cold-associated health problems. i asked sarah valentine, the manager at the humane society about the dangers of keeping our pets in the cold..

"a long term exposure with "a long term exposure with their paws it can cause frost bite especially with when the temperatures really stop dropping even salt we put it out to make our sidewalks less slippery and they can get trapped in their pads and it can cut them and burn them so we just need to be aware of it."

Reporting live from the humane society, jordan kudisch, news