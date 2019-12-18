A Christmas Miracle Play with Nataliya Molsbee

- it's not too late to catch a- christmas miracle this- holiday season!

- natliya molsbee joins us now in- our studio to tell us all about- how she and her students are- bringing a christmas- miracle to life right here in - south mississippi!- - wxxv >> the students associate of participating in this concert.

Can you tell me all about.

Yes, there wouldn't have interested in a lot of them beginners ... and we also have announced ... students already but is that in different, ... sessions ... and they perform all over the coast ... and a fine visa.

For instance second stop for me so i'll ... would just have a chance to see different levels of kid you kno they can ... someday play piano sound.

They sing and play ... play at the same time they were talking about this this beautiful design is aggressive for the cover of the concert in october because they guess ... certainly