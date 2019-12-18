Baby Yoda babies!

The force is strong with some pennsylvania newborns.

Check out this nursery full of baby yodas!

The staff at u-p-m-c magee hospital dressed up each baby in custom knitted caps with green yoda ears.

Their shirts read "cute i am" or "merry i must be."

Parents who knew the hospital has a reputation for christmas cheer were excited to take part.

(" we've seen them do mr. rogers we've seen him do like the penguin stuff.

And we're like, i wonder if we'll be in during that time.so we got super lucky.

And they came in yesterday and said, we'd like for you to do it.

I said, yep, signed us up.

Yep, we'll do it."

") the caps were crocheted by a nurse who works at the hospital.