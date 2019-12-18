Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/17/2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikemcintyrewpg

Mike McIntyre Controversial goal-of-the-year candidate sparks Carolina to rout of #NHLJets. My full game story on where it all we… https://t.co/xXDOjPjZ52 43 minutes ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Andrei Svechnikov scored his second lacrosse-style goal of the season for the Hurricanes in a 6-3 victory at the Jets. Sebas… 2 hours ago

toto919198

victoria lauren🥀 RT @CardiacCane: The Carolina Hurricanes picked up their third win in four games on their Canadian tour as they blitzed the Winnipeg Jets 6… 2 hours ago

CanicaSteve

Steve Henderson RT @CanesCountry: About Last Night: It was a fun night in WIN-nipeg for the Canes, who pulled off a few highlight-reel goals and registered… 3 hours ago

CardiacCane

Cardiac Cane The Carolina Hurricanes picked up their third win in four games on their Canadian tour as they blitzed the Winnipeg… https://t.co/3cSUn0gXiu 3 hours ago

CodyHagan94

Cody Hagan About Last Night: A Fun Night In WIN-nipeg https://t.co/ljNvEa9PAQ 3 hours ago

CanesCountry

Canes Country About Last Night: It was a fun night in WIN-nipeg for the Canes, who pulled off a few highlight-reel goals and regi… https://t.co/s60OswLPGW 3 hours ago

Obxcane

Tonia RT @YahooSportsNHL: sebastian aho is the only player i need to hear from, sorry https://t.co/4VK07bcPxz 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.