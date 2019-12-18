High School Basketball: Biloxi vs. Pascagoula

Open to the genera- public.

- - over at biloxi... indians comin- off their biggest win of the- young - season, over gulfport...- doubling down with another- tall task... in visiting- pascagoula.

- first quarter... big red showin- us what an 8-1 team looks - like... - and blake hart showing us where- the land of good and- plenty is... it's behind the- three-point line... early 6-3 - lead, - for the home team.- and this thing would be all - biloxi, in the early going... a- cameron o'neal jumps the passin- lane... and looking like- shaq o'neal, with that drop ste- fall-away finish... nice move,- sir...- makes it 8-3 indians... and - counting.

- this time, o'neal comes up with- the loose ball... and - eventually, - keontae beasley gets involved..- finds the big man... doing big- things... for big red... caleb- mc- carty just too tall... as h- makes it a 12-3 game.

- still in the first... panthers- finally breaking that press...- as- carlos rivera martinez takes it- himself... gets it to go, off - glass... stops the bleeding...- but not for very long... indian- off and running... and check ou- this pass, from kase hampton...- as mc-carty sends the rim, to - the infirmary... that's his - third,- first quarter dunk... in the- last two games.

- biloxi leads it 18-5, after - one... and in the end... not- much- pascagoula could do to stop it,- on this night... as the indians-