HappyLife: eating healthy for the holidays

It's probably already begun for you... but this week and next... it will be in overdrive -- holiday parties!where there's always lots of fun, probably a few gifts and definitely a whole lot of food!

Our caroline flynn is in our studios this morning with tips to stay healthy around all the temptations!

3 i've already been to my fair share of holiday happenings and i've got 3 more on the calendar just this week.... we aren't even talking about the weekend or christmas eve/day and new years.... and all that time in between.

It's important through it all to keep moving and stick to healthy habits.

This morning we will talk about four different ways to do that.... from hacking your recipes to make them a bit healthier, holiday travel, being a healthy hostess and tips to avoid overindulging when temptation seems to be everywhere!

Hack your recipes-substitute sugars in recipes for apples, apple sauce, bananas or pumpkin-switch out sour cream or mayonnaise for greek yogurt-bake dish or use an air fryer instead of a frying pan/deep fryer-look for low- sodium options when cooking with canned veggies-use canned fruit packed with juice instead of syrupbe a healthy holiday hostess-fresh veggie or fresh fruit appetizers/desserts-keep dressings on dishes to the side -choose whole grain bread or cracker options-offer smaller plates live in studio, caroline flynn 4 news