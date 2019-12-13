Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stopping Porch Pirates

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Stopping Porch PiratesStopping Porch Pirates
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stopping Porch Pirates

PROBABLY SEENVIDEOS LIKE THIS...PORCH PIRATES.IT'S HAPPENING ALLOVER THECOUNTRY..INCLUDINGRIGHT HERE AT HOME.TODAY WE SPOKEWITH A DE PERE MANWHO CLAIMS HE WASA VICTIM OF PORCHTHEFT.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS LIVE INSTUDIO TONIGHT WITHMORE ..

RYAN.NINA..WITH THEEVOLUTION OFONLINE SHOPPING ...AUTHORITIES INBROWN COUNTY SAYMORE AND MOREPEOPLE ARERECIEVEINGPACKAGES.THAT MAKES THEMVULRABLE TO THEFT.LIKE IN DE PERE ..WHERE A MAN WASEXPECTING APACKAGE FROMAMAZON THEY SAYWAS DELIVERED ..ONLY HE NEVER GOTIT.NAT "box closing"ITS THE TIME OF YEARNATS "clicking mouse andtape"WHERE ONLINESHOPPERS AREBUYING GIFTS FORTHE HOLIDAYS..NATS "placing box onporch"AND EXPECTINGPACKEGES AT THEIRDOORSTEPNATS "doorbell ring"BUT UNATTENDEDPACKEGES ... BECOMETARGETS FOR PORCHPIRATS"It's really dissapointingthat people have to resortto stuff like that."TODD AXTELL WASEXPECTING SPECIALPRINTING PAPER LASTWEEK ... AND SAYS HENEVER SAW IT ON HISPORCH."The package was notthere and we check thetracking on it and the UPSdriver said it was deliveredand when I got home, itwasn't there."A NEW BILLINTRODUCED THISMONTH WOULDCHARGE PEOPLEWITH A FELONY IFCAUGHT WITH OVER10 PIECES OF STOLENMAIL.GREEN BAY POLICEHOPE THE BILLWOULD CUT DOWNCRIME ..

BUT THEYSTILL EXPECT PORCHTHEFTS TO HAPPEN."Sadly we have seenthroughout the city overtime packages on porchesthat criminals suspects,pediastrians, walk by andtake things off the porch"THEY RECOMMENDINSTALLING PORCHSURVALIENCE ...WHICH WILL MAKE ITEASIER TO CATCHPEOPLE STEALINGPACKAGES."Whether it be a doorbellor home security,whatever it is that cameraproiveds evidence that thecrime occured and givesthe officers to ability toback track and locate theperson responsible forcommiting these crimes."We did move a camera tothe front porch which weshould have done beforeso now feel much safer asfar as not loosing things tosomething like that."IT IS UNCLEARWHEN THAT BILLWOULD BE PUT TO AVOTE IN THELEGISLATURE.ANOTHER TIPPOLICE PROVIDED TOHELP LIMIT THEFT ISASK FOR A SIGNATURE..

THAT WAY IF YOUARE EXPECTING APACKAGE YOU CANMEET THE DELIVERYCARRIER AND GET ITINSIDE TO SAFETY.RYAN CURRY ... N-B-C 26.IF YOU'RE QUICK TOCLICK ON T



Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado mom lets porch pirates take out her trash with decoy packages: 'They deserve it'

A Colorado woman gave some porch pirates a taste of their own medicine this week by leaving...
FOXNews.com - Published

Former NASA engineer thwarts porch pirates again with 'Glitter Bomb 2.0'

YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober is at it again with the Glitter Bomb 2.0 designed to...
engadget - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bloggersinusa

American Bloggers RT @juanblanco76: Worried about package pirates this holiday season? Make sure read this post for some clever tips to prevent them from hit… 1 week ago

juanblanco76

John White Worried about package pirates this holiday season? Make sure read this post for some clever tips to prevent them fr… https://t.co/Ebamh5oheB 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cherry Hill Police Asking For Help Identifying Porch Pirates In 2 Separate Incidents [Video]Cherry Hill Police Asking For Help Identifying Porch Pirates In 2 Separate Incidents

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:07Published

Search Is On For Porch Pirates In Cherry Hill [Video]Search Is On For Porch Pirates In Cherry Hill

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.