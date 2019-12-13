Stopping Porch Pirates

PROBABLY SEENVIDEOS LIKE THIS...PORCH PIRATES.IT'S HAPPENING ALLOVER THECOUNTRY..INCLUDINGRIGHT HERE AT HOME.TODAY WE SPOKEWITH A DE PERE MANWHO CLAIMS HE WASA VICTIM OF PORCHTHEFT.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS LIVE INSTUDIO TONIGHT WITHMORE ..

RYAN.NINA..WITH THEEVOLUTION OFONLINE SHOPPING ...AUTHORITIES INBROWN COUNTY SAYMORE AND MOREPEOPLE ARERECIEVEINGPACKAGES.THAT MAKES THEMVULRABLE TO THEFT.LIKE IN DE PERE ..WHERE A MAN WASEXPECTING APACKAGE FROMAMAZON THEY SAYWAS DELIVERED ..ONLY HE NEVER GOTIT.NAT "box closing"ITS THE TIME OF YEARNATS "clicking mouse andtape"WHERE ONLINESHOPPERS AREBUYING GIFTS FORTHE HOLIDAYS..NATS "placing box onporch"AND EXPECTINGPACKEGES AT THEIRDOORSTEPNATS "doorbell ring"BUT UNATTENDEDPACKEGES ... BECOMETARGETS FOR PORCHPIRATS"It's really dissapointingthat people have to resortto stuff like that."TODD AXTELL WASEXPECTING SPECIALPRINTING PAPER LASTWEEK ... AND SAYS HENEVER SAW IT ON HISPORCH."The package was notthere and we check thetracking on it and the UPSdriver said it was deliveredand when I got home, itwasn't there."A NEW BILLINTRODUCED THISMONTH WOULDCHARGE PEOPLEWITH A FELONY IFCAUGHT WITH OVER10 PIECES OF STOLENMAIL.GREEN BAY POLICEHOPE THE BILLWOULD CUT DOWNCRIME ..

BUT THEYSTILL EXPECT PORCHTHEFTS TO HAPPEN."Sadly we have seenthroughout the city overtime packages on porchesthat criminals suspects,pediastrians, walk by andtake things off the porch"THEY RECOMMENDINSTALLING PORCHSURVALIENCE ...WHICH WILL MAKE ITEASIER TO CATCHPEOPLE STEALINGPACKAGES."Whether it be a doorbellor home security,whatever it is that cameraproiveds evidence that thecrime occured and givesthe officers to ability toback track and locate theperson responsible forcommiting these crimes."We did move a camera tothe front porch which weshould have done beforeso now feel much safer asfar as not loosing things tosomething like that."IT IS UNCLEARWHEN THAT BILLWOULD BE PUT TO AVOTE IN THELEGISLATURE.ANOTHER TIPPOLICE PROVIDED TOHELP LIMIT THEFT ISASK FOR A SIGNATURE..

THAT WAY IF YOUARE EXPECTING APACKAGE YOU CANMEET THE DELIVERYCARRIER AND GET ITINSIDE TO SAFETY.RYAN CURRY ... N-B-C 26.IF YOU'RE QUICK TOCLICK ON T