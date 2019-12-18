Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:33s - Published Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote 500 "Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies are taking place in cities across the U.S. on Tuesday night, including in downtown Las Vegas. People are rallying as members of congress prepare to hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday. The demonstrations were organized online by MoveOn.Org. 13 Action News Anchor Carla Wade is downtown where local supporters and critics of the president are clashing. Tune in at 11 p.m. For her full report. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote CONGRESS PREPARE TO HOLD AVOTE.GOOD EVENING IM TODDQUINONES.AND.... IM TRICIA KEAN.TONIGHT...INCLUDING RIGHT HERE....IN THE VALLEY.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR CARLAWADE IS LIVE DOWNTOWN WHERESUPPORTERS AND CRITICS OF THEPRESIDENT ARE CLASHING.THIS DEMONSTRATION TONIGHTORGANIZED ONLINE BY MOVE ON DOTOR IS BEING HELD HERE TONIGHTON WHAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARECALLING IMPEACHMENT-EVEHOLDING SIGNS WITH PHRASES LIKEIMPEACH AD AND REMOVE ANDCHANTING " THIS IS WHATDEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE" A FEWHUNDRED CRITICS OF THEPRESIDENT SAY THEY ORGANIZEDTHIS RALLY TO SHOW LAWMAKERSTHAT NEVADANS SUPPORT THEIMPEACHMENT OF THE PRESIDENT.BUT THE DEMONSTRATION ATTRACTEDA SMALLER GROUP OF TRUMPSUPPORTERS-A LITTLE MORE THAN100 PEOPLE WAVING AMERICANFLAGS AND SHOUTING TRUMP 20-20.THERE HAVE BEEN A FEW TENSEMOMENTS OF PROTESTERS ON BOTHSIDES TRYING TO SHOUT EACHOTHER DOWN BUT SO FAR IT HASREMAINED PEACEFUL.A LIVE LOOK AT "THE LINQ"....RIGHT NOW.GUESTS AND CUSTOMERS WITHOUTWATER....





You Might Like

Tweets about this Ray Duke It was a lot of dozens. Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of impeachment vote https://t.co/FIjetXyNW0 2 hours ago Carla RT @KTNV: You can hear people chanting "Lock him up!" in this video from @CarlaNWade. She's downtown where #LasVegas supporters and critics… 2 hours ago Global News Report "US News: Dozens rally in Las Vegas on eve of US House impeachment vote #News": https://t.co/mPzde1jL3K 4 hours ago KTNV Action News You can hear people chanting "Lock him up!" in this video from @CarlaNWade. She's downtown where #LasVegas supporte… https://t.co/5a1Z4F80yM 5 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Wednesday Morning Sprint As the House of Representatives prepares for a historic vote on impeachment, President Trump tweeted that the impeachment was "a terrible thing" with "No intention of a proper investigation." Credit: WISCPublished 11 minutes ago Protesters Gather To Call For Impeachment On Eve Of House Vote President Trump listed no new arguments or requests but vented his frustrations with the impeachment process in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday as protesters around the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:56Published 1 hour ago