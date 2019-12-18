Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Colorado Springs man reunites with dog that was stolen after he was assaulted in downtown Denver

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Colorado Springs man reunites with dog that was stolen after he was assaulted in downtown Denver

Colorado Springs man reunites with dog that was stolen after he was assaulted in downtown Denver

McIntyre was visiting Denver from Colorado Springs, but before making the drive back home, he took Finn for a walk.

That's when it all went sideways.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KOAA

KOAA News5 In a matter of minutes, Jeremy McIntyre was beaten, mugged and had his dog stolen in downtown Denver over the weeke… https://t.co/Up1Ujwgati 3 days ago

AisleenHaus

Aisleen Haus RT @DenverChannel: A man was visiting Denver from Colorado Springs but before making the drive back home, he took his dog, Finn, for a walk… 4 days ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News A man was visiting Denver from Colorado Springs but before making the drive back home, he took his dog, Finn, for a… https://t.co/g6QlooI1mx 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.