Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anti-CAA protest: Ex-Cong MLA Asif Khan named in Delhi police FIR, cries foul

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Anti-CAA protest: Ex-Cong MLA Asif Khan named in Delhi police FIR, cries foul

Anti-CAA protest: Ex-Cong MLA Asif Khan named in Delhi police FIR, cries foul

Former Congress MLA Asif Khan has cried foul over being named in the FIR filed by Delhi police in the Jamia Nagar violence case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.