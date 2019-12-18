2020 Jaguar F-Type – world premiere of the redesigned Jaguar sports car

The Jaguar F-Type has won many awards since being launched in 2013 and perfectly embodies the DNA of the British brand.

Now Jaguar celebrates the world premiere of the new Jaguar F-Type in Munich.

With new engines, new design and more modern technology, the British sports car should be as successful as its predecessor.

Whether this can succeed, I have checked during the world premiere more closely.

Source: http://quickcarreview.com