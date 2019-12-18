Non-profit that helps teens could close by February due to $500K budget gap

Your app store.

A non profit that saves teens from suicide, sex trafficking and substance abuse is desperate for help themselves.

Staff at daybreak, which provides therapy and treatment for nearly a thousand teens in spokane and spokane valley each year say they may have to close their doors because of a 500-thousand dollar budget gap.

To prevent that..

Some employees are taking pay cuts, and some are refusing pay altogether..

New on nightside -- kyle simchuk sat down with a former patient who says closing the non profit is simply not an option.

The two spokane area daybreak locations had nothing to do with this budget gap.

But since all four daybreak facilities in the state share the same funding they're suffering the same..

The shortfall happened when the vancouver location temporarly lost medicaid funding because of a criminal investigation-- even though no crime was found it set every center back..

"she's like my second mom.

Or my first.

the way these two talk and laugh together, you'd think they were related.

"they are just like our kids, we watch them grow up."

dawn and 18 year old mya met less than two years ago.

A time when mya had hit rock bottom.

"i was put into foster care and i'm moving into this new family that i don't really know and like i have a drug problem and all my friendships are going downhill because of it."

"i always like tried to help myself but i wasn't able to."

:03all of that changed when mya came to daybreak.

"she was very quiet and didn't have a lot of self-confidence, self- esteem, and we really worked hard -- she worked really hard."

mya is just one success story.

Between the spokane inpatient facility and daybreak's outpatient center in spokane valley -- roughly 1,000 teens are given a second chance each year.

Some come for 6 hours a week, others stay for over 6 months.

"their circumstances at the time does not have to define their future."

now all of that support is at risk.

"stressful times as far as money."

the non profit needs 500-thousand dollars to stay open through march when the vancouver facility can start collecting medicaid, and restore the collective budget.

Dawn and other employees are asking for donations -- they're praying for a christmas miracle.

Without the money, spokane facilities may have to shut down as early as february.

"the thought of daybreak not being here -- that just simply can't happen.

And i dont' think spokane as a community is going to allow that to happen."

:10 mya has been sober for a year and a half.

She's also recieved a full ride scholarship to whitworth university.

She wants to become a chemical dependency therapist just like dawn.