Who Will Be On Minn.'s Democratic Presidential Primary Ballot?

The GOP wants Donald Trump to be the only Republican on the Minnesota primary ballot next year -- but which Democrats made the cut? Esme Murphy investigates (1:56). WCCO 4 News At 6 – December 17, 2019

