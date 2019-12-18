Milner targets more Liverpool trophies 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published Milner targets more Liverpool trophies James Milner says the current Liverpool squad want to be remembered as side that has won multiple trophies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this #blacklove RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 VIDEO: James Milner says the current Liverpool squad want to be remembered as side that has won multiple trophies. htt… 4 hours ago Anfield Watch 📺 VIDEO: James Milner says the current Liverpool squad want to be remembered as side that has won multiple trophies… https://t.co/uqAC5Q6Owy 4 hours ago