Tornado Recovery: Donations needed in Guntown

Tornado Recovery: Donations needed in GuntownDonations can be dropped off at Guntown's city hall.
Tornado Recovery: Donations needed in Guntown

Officials are accepting donations to help storm vicitms. according to the city of guntown, food, drinks, clothes, baby items, gift cards and non- perishable food items are welcome.

Some victims lost everything, including christmas presents.food city hall's address is 1589 main street.




