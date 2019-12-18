Global  

Vulnerable Democrats face heavy pressure for supporting impeachment

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin and other House Democrats who captured Republican-held districts in 2018 have come under heavy pressure from some voters and conservative groups after supporting impeachment.

Colette Luke has more.
