Ex-Trump campaign aide gets 45 days in jail

Ex-Trump campaign aide gets 45 days in jail

Ex-Trump campaign aide gets 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with prosecutors, she still felt some punishment was in order.

Roger Fortuna reports.
