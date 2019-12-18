'Ancelotti tremendous catch for Everton' 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:13s - Published 'Ancelotti tremendous catch for Everton' Arsene Wenger says Carlo Ancelotti will be a great manager for Everton after the Italian left Napoli. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this beergutblue Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described Carlo Ancelotti to Everton as a 'tremendous catch' for the Merseyside club. 1 hour ago