Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:54s - Published Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints Stocks crept higher to set new record closing highs but shares of FedEx fell after the delivery company posted disappointing quarterly results across the board. Conway G. Gittens has the market action. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Business News Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints https://t.co/MEP4dC9aFF via @circleboom 1 day ago Business and Corporate News Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints https://t.co/WCadkZMr0J via @circleboom 1 day ago greenkontractor Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints... 1 day ago