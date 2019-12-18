Global  

Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints

Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints

Economic bright spots send Wall St. to new records; FedEx disappoints

Stocks crept higher to set new record closing highs but shares of FedEx fell after the delivery company posted disappointing quarterly results across the board.

Gittens has the market action.
