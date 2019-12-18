Ellie Goulding Helps Driver Pushed By Mail Truck

London (CNN) British pop singer Ellie Goulding has confirmed that she was among those to check on a motorist whose car was dramatically pushed sideways down a busy road in west London by a Royal Mail truck.

The 32-year-old star shared a photo of the incident and confirmed that she was in the footage which began circulating on social media.

When the truck driver finally stops, he can be heard yelling: "I honestly didn't see him.

What on earth," she told her 14.4 million followers.