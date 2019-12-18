Global  

Ellie Goulding Helps Driver Pushed By Mail Truck

Ellie Goulding Helps Driver Pushed By Mail Truck

London (CNN) British pop singer Ellie Goulding has confirmed that she was among those to check on a motorist whose car was dramatically pushed sideways down a busy road in west London by a Royal Mail truck.

The 32-year-old star shared a photo of the incident and confirmed that she was in the footage which began circulating on social media.

When the truck driver finally stops, he can be heard yelling: "I honestly didn't see him.

What on earth," she told her 14.4 million followers.
