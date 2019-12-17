Jason Derulo: 'Cats' Movie Edited His Manhood

Singer and actor Jason Derulo said that his penis was digitally removed from his tights in the final cut of the upcoming "Cats" film.

Derulo told Andy Cohen on Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy that he was "125%" sure filmmakers "CGI'd the d--- out" of his costume, apparently to try and make him appear "as cat-like as possible." The singer recently made headlines for posting a photo of himself on Instagram in a pair of tight boxers, with his "anaconda" fully on display.