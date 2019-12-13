Global  

Selena Gomez played new songs to Taylor Swift and she burst out crying

Selena Gomez has revealed Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea were among the first people to hear her comeback singles and they burst into tears.
Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted to the 'Emotional Chaos' of Selena Gomez's New Album

Taylor Swift had the sweetest, most heartbreaking reaction to Selena Gomez's upcoming album, Rare....
Billboard.com


On Taylor Swift's birthday, five of her songs most loved by millennials

New Delhi (India), Dec 13 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift with over 200 awards registered to her name is...
Sify


