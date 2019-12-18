Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is bringing In millions 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is bringing In millions Carey's 1994 Christmas hit No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 for the first time this week.

