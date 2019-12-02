Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man vs wind! Brave South African man blown back by strong gales in Iceland storm

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Man vs wind! Brave South African man blown back by strong gales in Iceland storm

Man vs wind! Brave South African man blown back by strong gales in Iceland storm

A South African man attempts to battle against the gale-force winds caused by a strong storm in Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 13.

Damion Devlin, filmed by his girlfriend, ventures out into the middle of the road where he is met with extremely strong winds that almost blow him off his feet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 #liveleak Man vs wind! Brave South African man blown back by strong gales in Iceland... https://t.co/5FK00BlNVW 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This footage of an Icelandic man navigating his house encased in snow after a blizzard is wild [Video]This footage of an Icelandic man navigating his house encased in snow after a blizzard is wild

Footage from Wednesday (December 11) shows Icelandic man Bragi Thor Valsson walking around the outside of his home to find it had almost completely disappeared in the snow, including most of the doors..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:41Published

Storm Winds Cause Power Outages Throughout South Bay [Video]Storm Winds Cause Power Outages Throughout South Bay

Wind from the weekend's strong storm sparked scattered outages throughout the South Bay. Sections of wall fell like dominoes onto the power lines below at a dealership in Santa Clara. Devin Fehely..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.