Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Democratic Party Is Mentally Ill

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 41:24s - Published < > Embed
The Democratic Party Is Mentally Ill

The Democratic Party Is Mentally Ill

Today on &apos;The Wayne Dupree Show&apos; we have on special guest Bryan Smyth, Host of SmythTV and USAF Vet.

They break down The View&apos;s view of comparing Bill Clinton&apos;s Impeachment with Donald Trump.

Adam Schiff do not see this as a loss if Trump is not impeached.

Americans not supporting the impeachment.

Finally, covering William Barr explaining why FBI investigation railroads Trump, and the FBI case against Trump collapsed after the election and falsified documents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanielB65608460

Daniel Bailey @realDonaldTrump Can'twait to watch all the Democratic cool aid drinkers cry and blubber all over the place next No… https://t.co/2Tt6qv0lRY 4 hours ago

MykOfDMostHigh

mike obidi RT @WayneDupreeShow: The Democratic Party Is Mentally Ill https://t.co/Jmw7jEzMWS 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.