The Democratic Party Is Mentally Ill

Today on 'The Wayne Dupree Show' we have on special guest Bryan Smyth, Host of SmythTV and USAF Vet.

They break down The View's view of comparing Bill Clinton's Impeachment with Donald Trump.

Adam Schiff do not see this as a loss if Trump is not impeached.

Americans not supporting the impeachment.

Finally, covering William Barr explaining why FBI investigation railroads Trump, and the FBI case against Trump collapsed after the election and falsified documents.