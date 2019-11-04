Global  

FCA and Peugeot announce merger deal

FCA and Peugeot announce merger deal
FCA and Peugeot announce merger deal

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA agree binding merger in $50 billion deal

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA said on Wednesday they had agreed on a binding merger in a...
Reuters - Published

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree to create world's fourth biggest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot SA have sealed the deal on a merger to create the...
Proactive Investors - Published


Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seal $50 bln merger deal

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA have reached a binding agreement over a roughly $50 billion merger that will reshape the global car industry. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12

FCA Replay November 1, 2019

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of November 1, 2019, include merger talks between FCA and Peugeot S.A., FCA reports third quarter..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:06

